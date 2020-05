ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning fire Thursday damaged a home after a fan in the bathroom caught fire.

Fire officials said it happened at 4:45 a.m. at 3054 Rose Heights Dr. SE.

The fire resulted in $2,500 in damages.

"Although we may not think about it frequently, your bathroom exhaust fan is like any other electrical appliance. And like others, these exhaust fans can pose a fire risk if they aren’t properly taken care of," the fire department said.