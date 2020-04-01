Basement room catches fire in Charles City home

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Emergency crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday in Charles City.

A 911 call came in around 11:25 am about a house fire in the 900 block of 5th Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to see smoke coming from the rear of the home, then entered the home and put out the flames that were largely confined to a basement room. About 15 firefighters responded to this call and it took them about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

One person who was in the home escaped and no injuries are reported.

The Charles City Fire Department says there was fire and water damage to the basement room and major smoke damage throughout the home. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

The Charles City Police Department, AMR Ambulance, Floyd County Emergency Management, Colwell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, and MidAmerican Energy all assisted with this incident.