Bars to look-out for over-served patrons, offer safe rides

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- If you plan on enjoying adult beverages to celebrate the end of a decade bars in Rochester are asking partiers to be respectful.

Dooley's Pub says it's usually shoulder to shoulder on New Year's Eve so servers ask party-goers be aware of their surroundings and have patience with others.

Server Jacob Peil says workers will be on the look-out for anyone that's been over-served and they'll try to make sure everyone arrives home safely.

"There are the safe rides here in town too," explained Peil. "They take you and your vehicle home with you. We usually keep an eye out for a lot of people that if they're stumbling or slurring their words we cut them off and escort the out safely."

Dooley's says it will have a total of 8 bartenders serving but there will also be councers and police officers on duty.