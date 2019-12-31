Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bars to look-out for over-served patrons, offer safe rides

If you plan on enjoying adult beverages to celebrate the end of a decade bars in Rochester are asking party-goers to be respectful.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- If you plan on enjoying adult beverages to celebrate the end of a decade bars in Rochester are asking partiers to be respectful.

Dooley's Pub says it's usually shoulder to shoulder on New Year's Eve so servers ask party-goers be aware of their surroundings and have patience with others.

Server Jacob Peil says workers will be on the look-out for anyone that's been over-served and they'll try to make sure everyone arrives home safely.

"There are the safe rides here in town too," explained Peil. "They take you and your vehicle home with you. We usually keep an eye out for a lot of people that if they're stumbling or slurring their words we cut them off and escort the out safely."

Dooley's says it will have a total of 8 bartenders serving but there will also be councers and police officers on duty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 2°
Warmer weather arrives for the new year
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meal for WWII Veterans

Image

Year in Review: November and December

Image

Sara's New Year's Eve Morning Forecast

Image

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

Image

Iowa Sports 2019 Recap

Image

Safe Ridez, getting you and your car home safe

Image

Gamez and More leaving Apache Mall

Image

Slick commute for travelers in North Iowa

Image

MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions

Image

Family Promise Meal

Community Events