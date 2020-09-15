Bars can reopen Wednesday in four Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – Bars and other alcohol-selling establishments will reopen in four Iowa counties on Wednesday.

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new proclamation continuing the state’s Public Health Disaster Emergency. It also will allow bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and night clubs to reopen in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, and Polk counties as of 5 pm Wednesday. Restrictions on selling alcohol in restaurants in those counties will also be removed.

Bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and night clubs will remain closed in Johnson and Story counties while restaurants must continue not selling or serving alcoholic beverages after 10 pm.

These adjusted public health measures remain in effect until September 20, unless Governor Reynolds extends the Public Health Disaster Emergency before that date.