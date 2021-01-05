Bars & restaurants hope for Gov. Walz to loosen indoor dining restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Bars and restaurants are eagerly awaiting an announcement from Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday when it’s expected he’ll loosen restrictions on indoor dining.

Saints on Second in Rochester currently has signs scattered across its seating area to inform customers tables are closed and it’s take-out only but hopefully that won’t be for long.

Walz is expected to loosen restrictions on dining as restaurants and bar owners have pushed back on COVID-19 measures.

Food and beverage manager Patricia Reding says since outdoor dining isn’t currently an option at Saints on Second having indoor dining back, even at a limited capacity, would help tremendously.

She explained, “I'd really like to hear it be wide open but I'm being realistic so 50% would be wonderful. It would be an opportunity for the staff to make income; 25%, I don't know, it's better than nothing but we have to start somewhere.”

The restaurant does have socially distanced tables, sanitary stations and even contactless menu options so Reding says the restaurant is ready to receive indoor diners safely.

Walz is scheduled to make the announcement at 2p.m. Wednesday.