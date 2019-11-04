Barn valued at $50K destroyed by fire in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An early-morning fire destroyed a barn Monday in rural Olmsted County.
The sheriff’s office said the fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at 11509 Highway 52 SE.
The barn was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.
The barn was valued at $50,000 and was deemed a total loss.
