Barn fire kills pigs and sheep near Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — About 20 pigs and sheep died after a barn caught fire in Iowa but no one was hurt.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday on a farm near Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Firefighters had to haul in water to fight the blaze. Fire Chief John Bostwick says the barn was a total loss and the animals inside died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the fire.
