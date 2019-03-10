Clear
Barn fire kills pigs and sheep near Cedar Falls

Cause of the Sunday morning blaze is under investigation.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — About 20 pigs and sheep died after a barn caught fire in Iowa but no one was hurt.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday on a farm near Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Firefighters had to haul in water to fight the blaze. Fire Chief John Bostwick says the barn was a total loss and the animals inside died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the fire.

