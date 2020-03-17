Barn destroyed after early-morning Mower County fire

AUSTIN, Minn. - An early-morning fire in Mower County destroyed a barn and the state fire marshal's office will investigate.
Authorities were called at 4:08 a.m. to 2088 16th Ave. SE in Austin after a pole barn was reported on fire.
The barn's roof was already collapsed by the time the fire department arrived.
Austin Fire had to call Rose Creek and Lyle for backup water haulers.
The barn is a complete loss.
