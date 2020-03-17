Clear
Barn destroyed after early-morning Mower County fire

A barn was destroyed Tuesday after an early-morning fire in Austin. KIMT photo

The barn's roof was already collapsed by the time the fire department arrived.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:49 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - An early-morning fire in Mower County destroyed a barn and the state fire marshal's office will investigate.

Authorities were called at 4:08 a.m. to 2088 16th Ave. SE in Austin after a pole barn was reported on fire.

The barn's roof was already collapsed by the time the fire department arrived.

Austin Fire had to call Rose Creek and Lyle for backup water haulers.

The barn is a complete loss. 

Call came in around 4:08 this morning
Pole Barn on fire
Barn’s roof was already collapsed by the time fire department got there
Austin FD had to call for Rose Creek and Lyle FD for backup water haulers
No other structures were damaged
Barn is a complete loss
Minnesota State Fire Marshalls Office is going out tomorrow to investigate it
Address is 2088 16th Ave. SE, Austin

