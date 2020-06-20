Barbershop Talk discusses racism in Rochester with political candidates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the past two years, Donavan Daily has been hosting Barbershop Talk. It's a series of shows to discuss topics that impact the African American community.

In the hot seat today were these three ladies: Kim Hicks Democratic candidate for representative 25A, Liz Boldon Democratic candidate for representative 25B, and Sara Flick democratic candidate for Minnesota Senate.

They talked about their platforms and topics such as systematic racism and police reform.

