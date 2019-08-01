Clear
BREAKING NEWS Sheriff: 1 dead after Wednesday explosion at Hancock Co. business Full Story

Bar assault means probation for Austin woman

Brittney Anderley Brittney Anderley

Pleaded guilty to attacking another female.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Attacking someone in a bar results in probation for a Mower County woman.

Brittney Earline Anderley, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to 3rd degree assault. Austin police say Anderley got into an argument with another female at the Bakery Lounge on November 3, 2018, throwing a bar glass at her and hitting her in the head.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking more nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Thursday

Image

PostSecret Founder visits Rochester

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: When does Fall officially begin?

Image

Patriots win state title

Image

Honkers defeat Larks

Image

SAW: Newman's Evan Paulus

Image

Conflict between Alden School and parents ends in family's favor

Image

Debate watch party

Image

Taking a spin in a distracted driving simulator

Image

Gatehouse visits the River City

Community Events