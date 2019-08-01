Bar assault means probation for Austin woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – Attacking someone in a bar results in probation for a Mower County woman.

Brittney Earline Anderley, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to 3rd degree assault. Austin police say Anderley got into an argument with another female at the Bakery Lounge on November 3, 2018, throwing a bar glass at her and hitting her in the head.