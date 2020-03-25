Clear
Banks using technology to connect to customers

First Security in Charles City offers its customers video banking from special ATM machines.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:35 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Banks and financial institutions are still open and operating, even though the lobbies may be closed up.  They are turning to technology to keep running.

First Security Bank in Charles City uses video banking to connect customers with tellers.  Their special ATM machines are connected by a camera to tellers inside, who can do all the transactions you would normally do in the branch.

You don't even have to get out of your car, which is perfect for social distancing.  

As for the stability of banks during the crisis, Matt Bradley with First Security says there's no safer place for your money.

"It's going to be there, and it's FDIC insured, so your money is safe. You do not have to go to a bank, no matter where you bank, and take your money out," said Bradley.

Most banks, big or small, also have mobile banking apps for your smartphone which will allow you to deposit checks.  A great feature that will keep you from having to venture out.

