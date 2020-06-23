Banks seeing a shortage of coins

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Local banks are finding themselves short a few cents, as coins are in short supply thanks to the pandemic.

"I don't know, that's weird. Banks usually have that," said Larissa Connerly, who finds it odd that banks are having this problem.

"I feel like they have a lot of change at gas stations and stuff and people are always getting change, so it shouldn't be hard to bring it in," she said.

It has been hard for local banks. Matt Bradley from First Security explains business shutdowns during the pandemic have slowed the roll of coinage. Usually banks have so much on hand, they end up exchanging it with the Federal Reserve.

"We've been holding it off. We haven't been sending it to the fed at all. we've been keeping it ourselves and rerolling it and then distributing it to the commercial customers in need," said Bradley.

While the feds are usually generous when it comes to sending out more coins, lately they've been a little more stingy.

"They have put a limit on bank requests for coins. Typically we'll order several thousand dollars in different mints of coin and they just send whatever you need. Well, last week they had to put a limit on that, because I don't think they're getting as much from the banks," he said.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that when businesses began shutting down in March, the flow of coins through the economy basically came to a halt. Consumers haven't been spending them and the U.S. Mint has been producing less of them.

Lacy Reams of Charles City is a little concerned about the coin shortage.

"I'm self employed so I rely on getting change from the banks to give my clients change," said Reams.

She also mentioned it might be time to cash in her daughter's piggy bank in order to get the money flowing once again.