Banfield students get interactive STEM lesson

AUSTIN, Minn- The Science Museum of Minnesota is taking its engineering program on the road visiting 30 schools across the state. Tuesday the museum paid a visit to Banfield Elementary School in Austin.

First through fourth graders learn about technology and engineering as part of their STEM education.

The lessons included a building block competition and a demonstration of a bear going down a slide, to illustrate how momentum works. The museum visit was the perfect way to get the students to embrace stem lessons.

Teacher Nicole Edwards loves the interactive nature of these exercises.

"Kids are naturally curious, they naturally engineers, Edwards said. “Through play they solve problems. Kids that are allowed to play naturally will find themselves going through that engineering process.