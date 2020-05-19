Band Festival spirit lives on in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 North Iowa Band Festival but organizers are trying to keep the spirit alive with several special events.

A tribute was held Monday at Elmwood Cemetery to mark the birthday of Meredith Wilson and celebrate the Festival’s legacy. Mason City High School Drum Majors Bailey Gunderson and Major Shaye Theobald placed flowers at the grave site and took part in a short program organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

A video chat with the 2019 North Iowa Band Festival King and Queen Jacob VerHelst and Alana Noss was posted to the Festival website and social media on Tuesday.

The band Brad+Kate were scheduled to perform at this year’s Festival but will instead hold a virtual concert on Facebook Live at 7 pm on Wednesday.

A “REVERSE Parade” is scheduled from 2 to 4 pm on Thursday in front of the Commerce Center on North Federal Avenue in Mason City, replacing the traditional Saturday morning parade. Festival staff will distribute pre-bagged candy and commemorative buttons to cars traveling NORTH in front of the building. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and drive slowly on North Federal Avenue, entering from West State Street. Participants must remain in their vehicle and staff will be wearing masks and gloves.

Then frequent Festival performer Betty and the Gents will perform at 8:15 pm Friday live on Facebook with a special “Music Man” tribute.

The Festival committee says it wishes to thank Drum Major Sponsors First Citizens Bank, Hanson Foundation, Principal Foundation, and Union Pacific Foundation, along with many generous contributors, volunteers, and supporters, for their continued support.