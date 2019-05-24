Band Festival is underway but there are changes to those looking to drink a cold beverage

MASON CITY, Iowa- Band Festival weekend is all about the music and the dancing but for some it is also about enjoying a cold beer with friends.

“It’s pretty cool we can drink in the park,” said one band fest goer.

But for the first time in two years the chamber didn’t apply for a liquor license. That means a couple of changes: there will not be an outdoor beer tent, people will not be able to walk in the street or drink a beer on the street while enjoying the performances. You will, however, be able to drink in Central Park.

“We want the local breweries and local downtown establishments to have the opportunity to sell more alcohol,” said Festival Coordinator Kativa Weitzel. “When we would get a license it would limit who could sell.”

Weitzel maintains there won’t be an issue with people not following the rule because that’s not what the day is about anyway. She said it’s all about the music, the dancing and being with friends. Being able to support the local taverns is just an added bonus.

“It helps grow your community and those who live here,” said another Band Fest goer.

Not following the rule could land you with a $65 open container ticket.