Band Fest royalty and drum majors pay tribute to Meredith Willson

MASON CITY, Iowa - He's Mason City's favorite son, and put the River City on the music map.

May 18 marked Meredith Willson's 119th birthday, and during a steady rainfall on Tuesday, North Iowa Band Festival royalty and drum majors from both Mason City and Newman Catholic High Schools paid tribute to the Music Man at his gravesite at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mason City senior Ethan Walthall grew up watching the parade during Band Fest each year. Now, the senior plays saxophone in the school band, and was elected band king for this year's festival. He's fully embracing Willson's status as a River City legend.

"I hope he'd be happy or prideful that we're still honoring and remembering him. He's like Mason City's hometown hero, so it's cool that we have that hero."

Newman Senior Ellie Determan was elected band queen this year, and has played percussion in previous parades. She's seen how Willson's influence in music and Americana has translated far beyond North Iowa.

"When I've gone on trips, I've seen specks of him everywhere. I think it's really interesting that we have such a hero and a music philathropist buried in Mason City."

