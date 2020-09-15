Balloon travels nearly 50 miles, ends up in Mason City woman's yard

MASON CITY, Iowa - One balloon traveled nearly 50 miles, as the crow flies, from Frost, Minnesota all the way to Mason City.

It ended up in the lilac bush on the side of Christa Guthrie's home.

The balloon was one of a bunch which were released by Dell Lutheran Church in Frost as part of their Sunday school's Rally Day on September 13th. It took about a day for the balloon to float through the sky to the River City.

Guthrie says she found the balloon on Monday afternoon while doing some yard work.

A card was attached to the balloon with a Bible verse (Jeremiah 29:11) and information about where it came from.

Guthrie tells KIMT News 3 she's not surprised it ended up in her yard.

"Faith, family and friends are my watchwords in life and so when this came it just meant a lot to me," said Guthrie

She connected with the church that sent the balloon on Facebook. A church member said he was suprised the balloon made it to Mason City, since the wind was blowing northeast on Sunday.