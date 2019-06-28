Baller Basics breaks down the fundamentals of youth basketball

FOREST CITY, Iowa - If you stopped by Waldorf University this past week, you would have found a bunch of future Waldorf Lady Warriors. All of them were there to build on the fundamentals of the game that even Doctor Naismith himself didn't imagine were necessary back in 1891. surprisingly á all of them that Surprisingly, all of them that KIMT talked to liked the new challenge. you know

"You know, when I was little I really wanted to have someone to look up to so I figured having little kids having someone to look up to would be a good thing," said Waldorf guard, Kinsey Tweedy.

The relationships and culture are just two of the benefits for attendees at the annual Baller Basics camp hosted by the Waldorf women's basketball program. The camp aims to improve fundamentals.

Basically, it's a lot of the basics and fundamentals that we as college coaches really want to see instilled in our youth kids as they're coming up," said Waldorf head coach, Katie Schutjer.

Coach Schutjer admitted that some of the fundamentals they are worked on some college recruits even struggle with.

"One of them (the fundamentals) we've really stressed this week at camp are layups and using the left hand. That is something I think a lot of kids have either gotten away from or have just gotten away with in youth basketball these days."

Tweedy says she wishes she could have been a part of camps like this one at a younger age.

"No, I didn't go to any camps when I was younger. I only went to camps when I was a freshman in high school," Tweedy said. "I didn't learn how to do half the stuff they know how to do until my high school career."

For campers like Cloette Loges and Brooklyn Craft, they took the opportunity to get better in the offseason.

"Since it's not during basketball season it's giving me an opportunity to play competitive basketball outside of the season," said Craft.

Camp concluded with Championship Thursday put the skills they learned all week to the test.