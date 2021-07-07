Ball and chain basher sentenced in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of smashing vehicles with a ball and chain is taking a plea deal.

Alejandro Ramirez, 33 of Clear Lake, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, stalking, and tampering with a witness after the incident on January 31.

Law enforcement says Ramirez became upset with someone not answering their door in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue N. in Clear Lake and bashed two vehicles with a ball and chain, doing a total of $2,234.24 damage.

Ramirez has now pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and been sentenced to two years of probation.