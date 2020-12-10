Bald eagle shot, killed in northern Iowa; reward now north of $3,000

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - A reward continues to grow after a bald eagle was shot over the weekend.

The Wright County Conservation Board said the bald eagle was found south of Rowan and northwest of Dows. X-rays showed the eagle had two holes in the head.

“The condition of the eagle was such that it was possibly shot on Sat, Dec 5th from the bridge. If you or you know someone that has pertinent information regarding this heinous behavior, please contact the Iowa DNR TIP HOTLINE at 1-800-532-2020 or contact the local sherriff's office or conservation board office. We appreciate any tips that would help solve this crime,” the conservation board said.

Donations to help solve the shooting have now eclipsed $3,000.