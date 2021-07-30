Balancing COVID-19 concerns and enjoying the Olmsted County Free Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Free Fair is all about getting out into the community and sharing food, entertainment, and the hard work of 4H and FFA members but for some the coronavirus still remains a concern.

The CDC is currently showing the delta variant of COVID-19 is much more contagious than previously thought and fairgoers that spoke with KIMT News 3 have a mixed reaction.

Some community members say because it’s an outdoor event they’re not concerned about the spread.

Dan and Cindy Streitz explained, “You're outside and it's different if you're inside in close quarters and then people can get concerned but we're not concerned.”

The couple went on to say they’re just hoping to enjoy the annual event. Dan added, “We haven't really gotten worried about it we're living our lives, trying to enjoy things." Cindy went on to say, "It does get old but the virus is real so people have to keep that in mind."

For some context, a new report from an internal CDC document says the delta variant may spread as quickly as chickenpox.

However, that’s not stopping fairgoers from enjoying themselves as hundreds gathered on Friday and many without masks.

There are still those that are continuing to take precautions like Joe Speltz and his family. He said, “We carry hand sanitizer around and every time we touch a surface we do our best to clean it up. It's the new norm.”

Speltz isn’t alone in his concern. Grandmother Kim Raben says she’s also working to make sure her two-year-old grandson isn’t exposed.

Raben said they’re, “Sanitizing and washing our hands. Just to keep him safe. I've been vaccinated and they're not vaccinating these little ones yet."

There are hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the fairgrounds if you are concerned or forget to bring your own.