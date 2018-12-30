Bakers Square closing its doors in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pie lovers got anything but a sweet treat when going to Bakers Square on Sunday. They were greeted with a sign saying the chain is permanently closing its Rochester locations.

Starting December 30, the restaurant's 819 Apache Lane SW and 3539 22nd Avenue NW locations will be closed.

"After very careful consideration, we have made the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations at these locations," a Bakers Square spokesperson said in a press release.

Though no specifics are given, the spokesperson said the decision was driven by "many business factors."

Employees at these locations are getting a parting severance package.