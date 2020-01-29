Clear

Bail hearing set for accused shooter of Minnesota police officer

Tyler Janovsky/Minnesota Department of Corrections

Spent four days in the hospital after being shot himself.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 7:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASECA, Minn. – A bail hearing is set for the man accused of shooting a Waseca police officer in the head.

Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37 of Waseca, is charged with three counts of attempted 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

The Waseca Police Department says Janovsky got into a firefight with four officers on January 6 after they were called to the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE for suspicious person. Court documents state Janovsky shot Officer Ark Matson in the head before Janovsky was struck by police bullets.

Both Janovsky and Matson were hospitalized for their wounds. Janovsky was transferred to Oak Park Heights prison on January 10. Matson underwent reconstruction surgery on Monday and remains in the hospital.

Janovsky’s bail hearing is set for February 4 in Waseca County District Court.

