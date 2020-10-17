Bagging Groceries to Support Local Veterans

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter partnered with Hy-Vee grocery store to spread awareness and give back to the disabled veterans living in southeastern Minnesota.

DAV aims to help vets that are homeless, distressed, and returning from service.

The collected donations go toward benefiting veterans in the area to receive services like counseling, retreats, and medical services.

Chapter Commander, Dan Pulford, says he is honored to be able to give back to those that served our country.

“I'm a veteran myself but I was a veteran that served in peacetime, so I don’t have some of the issues that some of the young men and women that are coming back today from Afghanistan, Iraq, and different area across the world, and some of the things that they have seen and gone through.”

The chapter also has clothing donation bins throughout the various southeastern Minnesota locations to collect shoes and clothes for disabled vets.