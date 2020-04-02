ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new report says Minnesota farmers struggled to make a profit in 2019 as bad weather and trade wars combined to keep a lid on incomes for yet another year.
According to the annual report from University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota State, median net farm income was up slightly from 2018 but still low at $36,211.
Keith Olander of Minnesota State says farming is far from profitable, and Minnesota farmers need a good year.
The report found 28% of farms lost money, 45% lost working capital and 46% did not earn enough to cover scheduled debt payments.
Related Content
- Bad weather, trade wars, keep lid on Minnesota farm income
- Median farm income plunges in Minnesota
- International trade war concerns farmers
- Bad news on Minnesota's pheasant population
- Temporary truce in U.S./China trade war
- Minnesota Senate GOP unveils tax bill with income tax cut
- Howard County man accused of Minnesota bad checks pleads guilty
- Congressman Steve King worries about start of trade war
- Stocks plunge as U.S./China trade war heats up
- Iowa supporters sticking with President Trump despite trade war fallout