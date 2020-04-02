Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bad weather, trade wars, keep lid on Minnesota farm income

A field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in the Midwest. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

According to the annual report from University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota State, median net farm income was up slightly from 2018 but still low at $36,211.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new report says Minnesota farmers struggled to make a profit in 2019 as bad weather and trade wars combined to keep a lid on incomes for yet another year.

According to the annual report from University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota State, median net farm income was up slightly from 2018 but still low at $36,211.

Keith Olander of Minnesota State says farming is far from profitable, and Minnesota farmers need a good year.

The report found 28% of farms lost money, 45% lost working capital and 46% did not earn enough to cover scheduled debt payments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organizations host webinar about available resources

Image

Training your dog with virtual classes

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: When will rain become a mix?

Image

Remembering the journey, not the destination

Image

How germs work, and viruses spread

Image

Dr. McDonough Talks Vitamin D

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/1

Image

Farmers hurt by coronavirus

Image

Dr. McDonough on protective masks

Community Events