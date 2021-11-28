Backseat napper sentenced for drugs in Stewartville

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Taking a nap in someone else’s backseat means probation for a Rochester man.

Nathan Daniel Koball, 31, was arrested on September 6 on drug charges after he was found sleeping in someone else’s vehicle. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Koball had apparently spent the night in the backseat in Stewartville.

Deputies say Koball had three empty hypodermic needles and one fully loaded needle containing methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.