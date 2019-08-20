When to start the back to school sleep routine

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Is a good night’s sleep on your child’s back to school list?

Pediatric sleep experts say that can be crucial to your child learning.

Vijay Venugopaul is a pediatrician for Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea.

He says a lack of sleep can make children sick. A sleep-deprived child can also have a lack of concentration in school. He further explained a routine is key.

"Sleep hygiene is the most important thing, whether that is reading a story or just keeping away electronics for about a least an hour before bedtime." Venugopaul said.

He recommends that each child get nine hours of sleep a day to function properly.