Back-to-school physicals should still be on your list of things to do regardless if students return in the fall

AUSTIN, Minn. - While we're not entirely sure what the new school year will look like yet, it shouldn't stop kids from getting back to school physicals.

Dr. Sarah Scherger is a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Austin and she said those back to school physicals still need to happen. They'll be the same as before, with just a few extra questions now. Physicals are crucial for students to have because they help determine if the child is on track with their growth and development, such as vision or hearing. Dr. Scherger told KIMT those sports physicals that are typically done all at once won't be happening anymore. Instead, you now have to make an appointment to get your physical. COVID-19 screening questions will be a normal thing at your visit, so Dr. Scherger said don't be scared or nervous when it gets brought up.

Dr. Scherger said it's normal to have a longer than usual wait time, but they're trying to see every patient as quickly as possible. She explained a pandemic should not delay bringing your children in for their physical before heading back to school. "We are doing our best with rooming. We're doing our best with screening at the doors," said Dr. Scherger. "We're trying very hard to keep people with any of a laundry list of symptoms going to get care in an appropriate place and the well people coming to our clinics to get appropriate care in the offices."

Doctors also say having mental check-ups with your kids is just as important as the physical itself. "If you as a parent are not sure how to talk to your child about what schools going to look like in the fall or how distance learning went at the end of last year, we don't always have the answers," Dr. Scherger explained. "But we always have some developmentally appropriate things to say to your children."