Back to school eye exams

Some kids might not even realize its a problem.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Lots of screen time can lead to poor vision. which means your child might not be able to see the whiteboard. Some kids might not even realize its a problem.

Melisa March's five years old wears glasses.
March says finding out that her daughter needed glasses came as a shock to her.
She manages the Family Eye Care Center and knows the warning signs but
in her daughter's case, the signs just weren't there.

"I was not expecting to leave the appointment getting her glasses," March said. "Kids are able to accommodate vision issues. We found out her eyes were working harder than they needed to be so she got glasses hen she was three years old."

She says parents should take their kids in to get their eyes checked once a year.

