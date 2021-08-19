Back-to-school drive and block party happening in Rochester to support students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester students go back to class in less than two weeks. To help them get ready for the school year ahead, the Rochester community is coming together to support them. Rochester's 1st Back to School Drive and Block Party is happening Saturday at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 2 PM-7 PM.

The free back-to-school drive and block party is being made possible by parents, organizations, businesses, and other community members coming together with one goal in mind: connecting kids with resources before the school year. Everything is at no cost. Families can enjoy a meal, get a haircut, pick up school supplies, and enjoy games and music. They will have the opportunity to learn about community resources such as mental health counseling and tutoring.

"Kids have really been separated from each other for a long time by being in only online environments or partially online and then partially in the classroom and by being out here in this gorgeous park, we have an area where families can come back together and make those connections again," says Amanda Lipsky, one of the many volunteers.

Community Engagement Response Team, known as CERT, is one of the community organizations helping put on the event. "It was a very challenging year and there are still quite a few challenges ahead. A lot of parents have been out of work with the COVID and it's just been a really stressful time. So with CERT, if we're able to alleviate any of that stress or low funds that parents or families might be encountering, we'd love to help in that way," says CERT member Holly Becker.

Ahead of the event, a parade is beginning at Mayo Park and ending at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Masking at the event is highly encouraged.

If you'd like to donate school supplies ahead of the drive, you can drop them off at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria.