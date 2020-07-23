Clear
Back to school disadvantages when it comes to minority students

Minority communities, hit hard by COVID-19, seem to view a return to the classroom quite differently compared to their white neighbors.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 3:17 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 6:19 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Minnesota Department of Education survey is indicating the practice of distance learning is failing students. The survey shows parents are eager to get their kids back in the classroom.

However, those in minority communities, hit hard by COVID-19, seem to view a return to the classroom quite differently.

While the survey shows a majority of families had a bad experience with distance learning at the end of last school year - more than 80% of the respondents were white.

The majority of minority families that did respond said they do not feel comfortable sending their students back to in-person classes.

The Rochester Diversity Council says before the pandemic minority families were already more likely to experience homelessness, face poverty and not have access to broad ban. Executive director Dee Sabol says now COVID-19 is widening that gap.

She said, “We know that we have deep educational disparities, persistent educational disparities in Rochester, so we have to change it.We can't let those become even greater because of COVID and have children fall even farther behind because of their racial identity.”

In order to help minority students and their families Sabol says communities need to make sure voices of color are heard when making important educational decisions.

“If we can look within our neighborhoods, within our circle of influence, and do everything we can as individuals to include everyone in the conversations about school safety and the conversations about education in the coming school year we're going to reduce fear,” Sabol added.

About 22% of Rochester’s school district is made up of students of color.

According to the CDC - while U.S. residents of all races have died from COVID-19 Latino and African Americans have been three times as likely to be infected compared to their white neighbors and nearly twice as likely to die.

