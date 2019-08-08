Clear

Back to school block party aims to keep kids healthy

The Community Health Center of Mason City provided free health services to families.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - In celebration of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center in Mason City decided to throw a little party.  

The event was geared towards getting kids checkups before they head off to school.  Health providers gave kids check-ups, hearing and vision screenings, dental checks, and behavioral services.  

Partner organizations were giving haircuts, car seat checks and other essentials.  

For the kids, it seemed like a fun block party.  They enjoyed the free food, activities, and a bounce house.

If you missed the block party and want to get your children checked out before school, click here to make an appointment.

