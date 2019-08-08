Back to school block party aims to keep kids healthy

MASON CITY, Iowa - In celebration of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center in Mason City decided to throw a little party.
The event was geared towards getting kids checkups before they head off to school. Health providers gave kids check-ups, hearing and vision screenings, dental checks, and behavioral services.
Partner organizations were giving haircuts, car seat checks and other essentials.
For the kids, it seemed like a fun block party. They enjoyed the free food, activities, and a bounce house.
If you missed the block party and want to get your children checked out before school, click here to make an appointment.
