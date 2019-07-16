Clear
BREAKING NEWS Possible murder-suicide in Rochester Full Story

Back-to-back home runs leads Central Springs to state tournament

The Panthers will make their fifth-consecutive state tournament appearance.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 1:54 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MANLY, Iowa - The goal at hand for the Panthers on Monday was simple; win one game and advance to the state tournament next week. The only thiing standing in the way was East Sac County.

Heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Panthers and Raiders were scoreless. That was when eighth grader, Lizzy Hamand sparked the Central Springs offense with a solo home run to left field. Senior Hannah Ausenhus followed with one of her own. The Panthers would go on to win 6-0, marking the program's fifth-consecutive state tournament appearance.

#3 Central Springs (28-7) will battle #6 Alta-Aurelia (20-9) in the state quarterfinals on Monday, July 22nd at 5:30 PM in Fort Dodge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking Heat and Isolated Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Central Springs advances to state for fifth consecutive time

Image

Cyclist recognized for cleanup effort

Image

Iowa State Parks get AED's thanks to donations, grants

Image

Zumbro Education District needs new building

Image

New referendum survey at Triton School District

Image

Sex Trafficking Resource Closes in Rochester

Image

Rochester City Budget Planning

Image

Swimming advisory lifted on Rochester Beach

Image

Moon Landing Celebration

Image

President Stands By Tweets

Community Events