Back-to-back home runs leads Central Springs to state tournament

MANLY, Iowa - The goal at hand for the Panthers on Monday was simple; win one game and advance to the state tournament next week. The only thiing standing in the way was East Sac County.

Heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Panthers and Raiders were scoreless. That was when eighth grader, Lizzy Hamand sparked the Central Springs offense with a solo home run to left field. Senior Hannah Ausenhus followed with one of her own. The Panthers would go on to win 6-0, marking the program's fifth-consecutive state tournament appearance.

#3 Central Springs (28-7) will battle #6 Alta-Aurelia (20-9) in the state quarterfinals on Monday, July 22nd at 5:30 PM in Fort Dodge.