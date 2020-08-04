Back-to-School listening session is happening for parents with questions concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When it comes to the upcoming school year, Minnesota school districts have a big decision to make on how students will learn. Some Rochester parents are hoping to take the pressure off school leaders and make it more of a community wide decision.

The Back-to-School Listening Session is an online event hosted by a handful of people from all backgrounds to figure out what the community's most pressing needs are. Candidate for City Council President, Brooke Carlson, said they want to collect feedback from parents about what they think of the upcoming school year. She explained she hopes this conversation will bring people together during a really stressful time. "So we thought bringing together our voices to share as parents, as people who are deeply passionate about this community," Carlson said. "Share a little bit about our perspectives, but then really create a space where parents could ask questions of us, ask questions of one another."

Carlson said one of the issues they're focusing on is digital equity, which is access to technology. She said that's something not everyone in the community has. The goal of the conversation is to make sure students are prepared to head back to the classroom, however it may be. Carlson explained it's not just a school district issue, it's a community issue and everyone needs to be working together. "I hope they feel like it was an opportunity to hear from other parents who may be experiencing different types of issues or similar to what they're concerned about," said Carlson. "Feel like they an opportunity to share in a way that is hopefully reaching several different organizations who are passionate about doing what's best for the community."

This listening session is Wednesday, August 5th from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. To participate... you can click here. Only 100 people can listen so make sure you log on early. If you can't join the discussion live, it will be recorded and posted online afterwards.