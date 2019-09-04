ROCHESTER, Minn. - A dietitian from Livea Weight Control Center in Rochester gives us ideas for healthy and quick after school snacks.
Related Content
- Back to School: Healthy Snacks
- Back to School: Healthy Lunches
- Healthy breakfasts for the school year
- Supporting a healthy democracy
- Back to school block party in Mason City aims to keep kids healthy
- Schools back in freezing temperatures
- Back to school eye exams
- Flu shot clinic at local school tries to keep community healthy
- Austin Public Schools head back to class
- One overlooked way to stay healthy this flu season
Scroll for more content...