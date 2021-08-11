Back to School Block Party this Thursday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the start of school on the horizon, you're probably forming and checking your back to school supply list. KIMT, the Salvation Army and our Giving Your Best partner Diamond Jo Casino are coming together to make that process a bit easier.

This year's supply distribution will be held at the Community Health Center of Mason City this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. as part of the 'Back to School Block Party.' There will also be free check-ups, immunizations, physicals and dental exams. In addition, the United Way of North Central Iowa is also distributing shoes collected during their 'Give a Little Sole' shoe drive. There will also be gree games and food.

Appointments run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for checkups. Call 515-576-6500 to schedule.