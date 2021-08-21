Back to School Block Party gets students ready for new school year

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Family and friends came together on Saturday to enjoy one of the last weekends of summer at the first-ever Back to School Block Party. Over 200 people packed into Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Park to not just celebrate, but get a head start with their back to school shopping.

"This was planned in less than a month. That's key in seeing how much we had to work to make this happen. I feel blessed to see it together," says Manal Abbadi, one of the organizers of the event.

The celebration was organized to bring the community of Rochester together and to also give back. Through funding, attendees were able to pick up backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene products. Sponsors behind some of the back to school items including Altra Federal Credit Union and Target, came out to show their support.

"Altra supplied all of the backpacks to the block party were having here. We have about 200 backpacks. Were here to support the community and we linked up with Target to supply the rest of the school supplies," says branch manager Kristina Kovacevic.

Morgan Burkel who works in human resources at Target's north location in Rochester came out to represent the company and give back.

"Target is huge about giving back to the community. We were able to donate about a thousand dollars of school supplies for this event and were here doing some volunteer work. I'm just super excited to be able to be part of it and give back to the community."

In addition to picking up their school supplies for the upcoming school year, community members were able to enjoy cotton candy, snowcones, a bouncy house, and it wouldn't be a summer block party without some grilling.

Erin Vasquez is a mother who works in RPS. She tells KIMT News 3 she's glad her children got to enjoy the party.

"I think it's really awesome. Sometimes we get stuck in our own neighborhoods, so it's really fun to come out and see a lot of different people."

Anyone that couldn't make it today and wants the school supplies, can pick it up at 2pm Wednesday at The Gates of Rochester. Target and Altra Federal Credit Union will be there handing out items like backpacks. Through donations, over $3,800 was raised for the merchandise. Anyone interested in donating can click here. Donations will be accepted until next June.