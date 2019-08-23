Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Bachelor' star sentenced for deadly crash

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Iowa farmer and former TV reality show celebrity Chris Soules listens during a hearing in Buchanan County District Court in Independence, Iowa.

Man killed when tractor was rear-ended.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A farmer who appeared on ABC's "The Bachelor" has accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence for his role in a 2017 Iowa crash that killed another man.

Court records show that Chris Soules entered written consent documents on Friday agreeing to the suspended sentence and supervised release. He also agreed to pay a $625 fine. A judge must still sign off on the sentencing. Soules had been set to appear for sentencing on Tuesday. In light of the agreement, he waived his right to appear for sentencing.

Soules pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident for the April 2017 crash that killed 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules was arrested after he rear-ended Mosher's tractor. Soules called 911, performed CPR on Mosher and waited for first responders, but left the scene before officers arrived.

Soules appeared on "The Bachelor" and "Dancing With The Stars" in 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman wrestling coach Mark Bertsch steps down

Image

Olmsted Medical Center clinic opening in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

The end of "Garage of Goodness"

Image

Tree tour in Rochester

Image

Breaking news: Structure fire

Image

Changes coming to the heart of the city

Image

Kid hit by car: Surveillance video

Image

Closing up crop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events