Baby facing 'life threatening' injuries after rollover in Steele County

All four passengers in the van are being treated at Owatonna Hospital.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 2:37 PM

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – A baby is seriously hurt after the van he was in rolled in a ditch.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the van was southbound on Interstate 35 in Medford Township when it had to slow for another vehicle. The 34-year-old driver of the van lost control, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch and roll over.

The baby’s injuries are being described as “life threatening.”

