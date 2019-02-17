STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – A baby is seriously hurt after the van he was in rolled in a ditch.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the van was southbound on Interstate 35 in Medford Township when it had to slow for another vehicle. The 34-year-old driver of the van lost control, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch and roll over.
All four passengers are being treated at Owatonna Hospital.
The baby’s injuries are being described as “life threatening.”
Related Content
- Baby facing 'life threatening' injuries after rollover in Steele County
- UPDATE: Man facing life-threatening injuries after Olmsted County crash
- Life-threatening injuries after Mower County collision
- Man suffered 'non-life threatening' injuries during motorcycle rollover in Worth Co.
- UPDATE: Life-threatening injuries in Mower County collision
- Hayfield woman flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
- Minnesota man faces life threatening injuries after being thrown off motorcycle
- Minor injury during semi rollover in Rochester
- UPDATE: Steele County killers sentenced
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
Scroll for more content...