Baby facing 'life threatening' injuries after rollover in Steele County

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – A baby is seriously hurt after the van he was in rolled in a ditch.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the van was southbound on Interstate 35 in Medford Township when it had to slow for another vehicle. The 34-year-old driver of the van lost control, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch and roll over.

All four passengers are being treated at Owatonna Hospital.

The baby’s injuries are being described as “life threatening.”