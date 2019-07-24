Baby accessory recalled due to suffocation risk

WASHINGTON DC – A head and neck support for infants is being recalled because it could suffocate babies.

Officials with The Boppy Company of Golden, Colorado, say the head support area in their product can be overstuffed and cause and infant’s head to tilt too far forward, potentially cutting off the air supply. Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the Boppy Head and Neck Support and contact the company for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been three reports of babies’ heads being pushed chin to chest by this support, but with no injuries.

The supports come in Ebody Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 or 4150117 printed on the back of the head support. They are used an accessories in infant swings, bouncers, and strollers and were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019.

Consumers can contact The Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com, or online at www.boppy.com.