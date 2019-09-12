Clear
Travel from schools impacted by severe weather; power outages reported in Rochester

More than 2,000 customers were without power in Rochester on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:42 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 4:25 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 2,000 customers were without power in Rochester on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. 

Along with the outages, KIMT received notification that Rochester Public Schools made a decision to hold the elementary school students walking home or riding the bus, at their school site until further notice due to the storm moving through our area.

Students have since been released.

Students in north Iowa in Osage and Riceville were also impacted by the storms. You can see the schools' tweets below. 

Power Outages

RPU: Click here.

Freeborn-Mower Coop: Click here.

Alliant Energy: Click here.

MidAmerican Energy: Click here.

Post by Rochester Community and Technical College - RCTC.
Post by Rochester Community and Technical College - RCTC.
Post by Riceville Community School District.
Post by Osage Community School.

