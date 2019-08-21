ROCHESTER, MINN-- A semi-truck rolled over near Highway 63 South in Rochester.
Rochester Police, Minnesota State t]Proopers, and the Rochester Fire Department were on scene shortly after midnight.
Investigators say the truck was going too fast for a curve and overturned.
The rollover shut down part of Highway 63 South.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Related Content
- Semi rollover on S. Broadway in Rochester closes road overnight
- Semi rollover closes Zumbrota bridge
- Minor injury during semi rollover in Rochester
- Rollover accident in Rochester
- One injured in Olmsted County semi rollover
- Roads closed in Mason City and Rochester
- Rollover injures two people from Rochester
- Two injured in semi rollover north of Albert Lea
- Semi totaled, 2,500 chickens killed in NE Iowa rollover crash
- Rochester Kmart to close
Scroll for more content...