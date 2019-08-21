Clear
Semi rollover on S. Broadway in Rochester closes road overnight

Police respond to a semi-rollover in Rochester just after midnight.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 6:17 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 6:19 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

ROCHESTER, MINN-- A semi-truck rolled over near Highway 63 South in Rochester. 

Rochester Police, Minnesota State t]Proopers, and the Rochester Fire Department were on scene shortly after midnight.

Investigators say the truck was going too fast for a curve and overturned.

The rollover shut down part of Highway 63 South.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

