Mason City man in critical condition after being stabbed

Benny Montgomery, 34, remains in critical condition at North Iowa Mercy One.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2019 5:52 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is fighting for his life after being found by police with multiple stab wounds Friday night.

Mason City Police said they got the call around 9:15 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of North Federal Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, the found 34-year-old Benny Montgomery with multiple stab wounds.

Police say Montgomery was transported to North Iowa Mercy One by Mason City Fire Department. He remains in critical condition.

The Mason City Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. 

If you have any information you're asked to call 641-421-3636.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there's no ongoing threat to the public.

