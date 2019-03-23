MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is fighting for his life after being found by police with multiple stab wounds Friday night.
Mason City Police said they got the call around 9:15 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of North Federal Avenue.
When officers got to the scene, the found 34-year-old Benny Montgomery with multiple stab wounds.
Police say Montgomery was transported to North Iowa Mercy One by Mason City Fire Department. He remains in critical condition.
The Mason City Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.
If you have any information you're asked to call 641-421-3636.
Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there's no ongoing threat to the public.
Related Content
- Mason City man in critical condition after being stabbed
- Mason City man charged with a stabbing
- Stabbing investigation underway in Mason City
- Man charged after 5 stabbed at Mason City bar
- Man to stand trial for Mason City stabbing
- Man plans intoxication defense in Mason City bar stabbings
- Road conditions blamed for 2-vehicle crash north of Mason City
- Arrest made after 5 people stabbed at Mason City bar
- Sentence handed down in fatal Mason City stabbing
- Trial set for Mason City man accused of stabbing to death grandparents