Fire destroys barn in Mitchell County Sunday night

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A barn was destroyed after a fire Sunday evening.

Crews arrived at the scene near 460th Street and Walnut Avenue just outside of McIntire after 7:00 p.m.

The homeowner told authorities he was milking goats and started a wood stove. It had been going for about a half-hour when he heard crackling and saw flames in the hay mound.

The barn was fully engulfed when first responders got there.

Officials say no one was injured and all of the goats got out of the barn.

The investigation will continue tomorrow.