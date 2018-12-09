BREAKING: Man dies in Allamakee County farm accident

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa - One man died Saturday after a farm accident in rural Allamakee County.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of a farm accident just after 3:00 p.m.

It happened in a farm along Dorchester Drive.

When first responders got there, an adult man was pinned under the tire of a tractor.

Authorities say the victim had been run over by the tractor, and died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities aren't releasing the victim's name, pending notification of family members.

The Allamakee Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate.

Spring Grove Fire Department, Spring Grove Ambulance Service, and Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

