Clear

BREAKING: Man dies in Allamakee County farm accident

Authorities aren't releasing the victim's name, pending notification of family members.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 10:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 10:59 PM

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa - One man died Saturday after a farm accident in rural Allamakee County.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of a farm accident just after 3:00 p.m.

It happened in a farm along Dorchester Drive.

When first responders got there, an adult man was pinned under the tire of a tractor.

Authorities say the victim had been run over by the tractor, and died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities aren't releasing the victim's name, pending notification of family members.

The Allamakee Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate.

Spring Grove Fire Department, Spring Grove Ambulance Service, and Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

Stay with KIMT for the latest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Community Events