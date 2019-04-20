BREAKING: Shots fired in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people are taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot.
According to Austin Police, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday.
It happened near the intersection of 3rd Avenue SW and 1st Street SW.
Our reporter on scene counted several agencies and saw crime tape up blocking off part of 1st Street SW.
Authorities say the two victims suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Police have not taken anyone into custody, but do not believe the public is in danger.
Stay with KIMT as we learn more details on this developing story.
