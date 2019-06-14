Clear

BREAKING: Five fire departments battle rural house fire

The home, just outside of Albert Lea is abandoned.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 3:09 AM
Posted By: DeeDee Stiepan

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Five different fire departments rushed to put out a rural house fire.

It happened on an abandoned property in Freeborn County, just outside of Albert Lea on County Rd 46. Dispatch got the call just after 11 o'clock Thursday night.

Only KIMT News 3 was there are firefighters worked to control the flames. According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the blaze started in the garage and quickly spread to the home. No injuries are being reported and authorities are not yet able to tell us if the fire is suspicious.

Because the property is just outside of city limits, there were no fire hydrants so fire crews had to set up a foldable water tank. Stay with KIMT News 3 as we expect to get an update Friday morning.

