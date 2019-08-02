BREAKING: 6 killed in overnight crash on I-90

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - Six people are dead after an overnight crash on Interstate 90 southwest of Eyota.
It happened around 1:30 Friday morning in the westbound lane of I-90 between the Marion Rest Area and Highway 42/Co. Rd. 7 interchange.
The Minnesota State Patrol confirms that six people were killed in two-vehicle crash. The cause is still under investigation. The westbound lanes of the Interstate are closed for several hours as investigators process the scene.
We are expecting more information later this morning, stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on this developing story.
