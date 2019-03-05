Death investigation underway after body found on Olmsted County road

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found laying in the middle of 45th St SE just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Sgt Kirby Long, a person driving to work saw the man and called 911. Gold Cross and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to find the man deceased. Based on "apparent trauma" the death is being called suspicious.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on their way to Rochester to assist in the investigation.

Part of 45th St SE remains closed in the area around Simpson Rd. SE. We have a reporter on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.