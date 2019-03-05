Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Death investigation undeway after body found on Olmsted County road Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Death investigation underway after body found on Olmsted County road

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found lying in the middle of the street.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 6:10 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 6:41 AM
Posted By: DeeDee Stiepan

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found laying in the middle of 45th St SE just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Sgt Kirby Long, a person driving to work saw the man and called 911. Gold Cross and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to find the man deceased. Based on "apparent trauma" the death is being called suspicious.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on their way to Rochester to assist in the investigation.

Part of 45th St SE remains closed in the area around Simpson Rd. SE. We have a reporter on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -20°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -15°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -20°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Death investigation underway in Olmsted Co.

Image

Mobility Hubs, Transit Villages

Image

Section playoff basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Changes to River City Renaissance Project

Image

Joining the Violent Crime Enforcement Team

Image

Women healthcare leaders

Image

Documenting a Historic Winter

Image

Power Outage Affects Middle School

Image

Gov. Walz Visits ALC

Image

$10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

Community Events