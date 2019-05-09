BB gun threat charges dropped against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man police say was waving what looked like a revolver in the air.

Faruq Ali Omar, 25 of Rochester, was charged with threats of violence and carrying a BB gun in a public place. Rochester police say Omar was waving the weapon around in the parking lot of The Quarters on September 10, 2018. Officers say the BB gun was made to look like an actual firearm.

Both charges were dismissed Thursday after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it was having problems making sure witnesses would be available for trial. The charges could be refiled if those witnesses become available.